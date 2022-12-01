10 Year Hunt for Lost McDonald's DS Game

Not Available

Nick Robinson is an American video game YouTuber most famous for once traveling to Japan to personally beg the CEO of Domino’s Japanese arm to re-upload a commercial featuring Hatsune Miku that he really liked. He has a particular skill for getting viewers deeply invested in the stories of random gaming ephemera they would never otherwise find themselves even pondering. Which is why it’s no surprise that he’s taken up the cause of tracking down a limited edition training game for Japanese McDonald’s employees that was once published for Nintendo’s DSi console.