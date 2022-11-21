Not Available

This collection of highlights from Later With Jools Holland -- one of the most popular and prestigious music shows on British television -- arrives on Region One DVD in a simple but satisfying package. 10 Years Later With Jools Holland has been transferred to disc in its original full-frame aspect ratio of 1.33:1, and the audio has been mastered in Dolby Digital Stereo. This release doesn't contain any additional bonus material, but with nearly three hours of music from many of the biggest names in British rock (most of which has never been seen in the United States), there's more than enough to satisfy discerning music fans.