10 Years Of Q-Dance: De Feestfabriek

Not Available

For the last 10 years, Q-dance has been entertaining fans from the harder styles in dance music with high quality productions. Some parties have fared better than others; some have been held indoors, some outdoors, sometimes smaller, and most of them have been really big with all of them incorporating a wonderful atmosphere. With over 300 parties and more than 1.5 million participants, we have aptly, named our 10-year anniversary: ‘’de Q-dance Feestfabriek - the Q-dance Party Factory’’. For the first time in 10 years, we give the visitor a glance into our party-kitchen and this year we are cooking up a storm!