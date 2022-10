Not Available

Filmed at Liverpool Military Camp (Sydney) in 1941 and using national servicemen to lend authenticity, this film was one of many sponsored by the federal government during World War II to boost armed forces recruitment. The film also features recognisable actors of the day including Grant Taylor, Shirley Ann Richards and John Fleeting, who had appeared for director Ken G Hall in feataure films made by the Sydney-based Cinesound Productions.