100 BEST KILLS: DECAPATTACK!

Fantastic Fest’s life-defying clip show returns from the grave with a dazzling onslaught-er of the finest decapitations in the nation! 100 Best Kills dates back to the earliest days of FF, a cornerstone of the fest’s grand tradition of lowbrow pandemonium. In previous years, we’ve focused our knee-slapping man-reaping sights on everything from vehicular mayhem to gut-busting infanticide. But it’s an undeniable fact that there’s nothing as reliably comforting as a severed and/or exploding head. Now, long overdue, our devoted Kills squad has put their own severed and/or exploding heads together to craft an execution-style experience in meat-n’-potatoes misanthropy that ensures we’ll beheading — oops — BE HEADING for a straight-up mega-decapathlon of unrivaled anti-human entertainment.