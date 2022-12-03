100 Jahre UFA

Not Available

The UFA is the most successful german Dream Factory which wrote film history. All-time classics like Metropolis were created by the UFA. What is it that defines UFA, this huge tanker that has seen many ups and downs over the past hundred years? UFA experienced five German state systems in the course of its history: from the German Empire to the Weimar Republic and the Nazi era to the Adenauer era and to the modern media group as part of the Bertelsmann media-empire. The documentary tells the development of the largest and oldest German film company as a company history of vital importance to the history of the german state.