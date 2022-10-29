Not Available

Balu (Naga Chaitanya) is a brilliant student and always tops his class. Maha Lakshmi (Tamanna) is maradalu of Balu and she comes from village and stays in Balu’s house to do her graduation in the same college. Balu has the typical ego possessed by state rankers and he is obsessed by it. His studies get disturbed with the entry to Maha Lakshmi as she starts dominating him over a period of time. This leads to differences and ego clashes between Balu and Maha Lakshmi. There is also a subplot of two separated grand parents. The rest of the story is all about how Balu and Mahalakshmi realise that they are made for each other.