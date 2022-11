Not Available

About the Lexington killing spree by LaFonda Fay Foster and Tina Hickey Powell, 100 Proof is a disturbingly authentic drama that portrays what kind of environment and events might lead up to such horrifying, seemingly random violence. Barely able to support their drug and alcohol habits, two women in a small, impoverished southern town turn to hustling and prostitution to get by. When the more forceful of the pair runs into her alcoholic and sexually abusive father.