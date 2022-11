Not Available

Cleveland-based rap act Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, best known for the 1996 hit "Tha Crossroads," rounds up an impressive roster of artists from the group's Mo Thugs label for this set of clips from the 100% Pure Thug Tour. Performers include rappers Caz, Mac Dre, Shyne and the Booya Tribe, who tackle the tracks "Hip Hop Baby," "Throw Ya Hands Up," "Get High," "Pop Pop," "Ecstasy," "I Am," "Clap" and "What Up, Thugs?"