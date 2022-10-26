1969

100 Rifles

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 25th, 1969

Studio

Marvin Schwartz Productions

When half-breed Indian Yaqui Joe robs an Arizona bank, he is pursued by dogged lawman Lyedecker. Fleeing to Mexico, Joe is imprisoned by General Verdugo, who is waging a war against the Yaqui Indians. When Lyedecker attempts to intervene, he is thrown into prison as well. Working together, the two escape and take refuge in the hills, where Lyedecker meets beautiful Yaqui freedom fighter Sarita and begins to question his allegiances.

Cast

Jim BrownLydecker
Raquel WelchSarita
Burt ReynoldsYaqui Joe Herrera
Fernando LamasGeneral Verdugo
Dan O'HerlihySteven Grimes
Eric BraedenLt. Franz Von Klemme

