Sari, a 17-year-old Balinese girl, is the daughter of a famous painter. In charge of her father's gallery, she is also expected to continue preserving the traditional values. But secretly, Sari wants to become a disc jockey (DJ), knowing that her father would oppose it. Sari's father is preoccupied with his own problem, fearing that his new work would not match his previous ones. Then Sari meets Daniel, a musician from Jakarta. Her father opposes their relationship especially after finding out that Sari has been secretly learning to DJ.