100 Years of Torture: The History

    Shintoho Kogyo

    The movie takes place in four periods: the first, a group of female Christians are raped and crucified in 18th century Japan. The second deals with a man who beats his cheating wife and her lover. The third, and the most interesting, is set in WW2 where inquisition soldiers torture, rape and abuse female traitors, and the fourth story deals with soldiers raping and abusing suspected female spies. The second part is here Torture Chronicles Continues: 100 Years

    		Yuki Minami
    		Yuichi Minato
    		Aoi Nakajima
    		Masayoshi Nogami
    		Miki Ogawa

