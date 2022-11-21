100 Years War: Crecy 1346

Not Available

On 11 July 1346 Edward III's Anglo/Welsh army landed at St Vaast in the Cotentin Peninsula. Over 12 months this army won 3 major battles Caen, Blanchtaque and Crecy and captured Calais, which would remain in English hands until 1558.This campaign was the first major chapter in the story of what was later called the 100 years War.This campaign is not only notable for the military victories of Edward and his army but for the way it reshaped warfare on the continent, the English had arrived as a major military player. The use of Chevauchee employed by Edward's army whilst not new was used in an intelligent manner to bring the French to battle. Once the French were brought to battle Edward's Army, consisting mainly of yeoman archers and infantry, was able to beat and destroy the French Army consisting mainly of nobles by a combination of leadership, tactics, discipline, courage and technology (The Long Bow).