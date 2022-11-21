100 Years War: Poitiers 1356

Not Available

Ten Years after the English victory in Crecy an Anglo/Gascon Army led by Edward of Woodstock, The Prince of Wales, won a great victory at Poitiers on 19 September 1356. Once again a French Army was decimated by the despised English but what made this victory different was not only the capture of the French King, John II, but the fact that was a victory won by all arms, not just the longbow.This campaign, conducted by Edward, was a masterpiece of strategic warfare. In 3 months the Anglo/Gascon had carried out a devastating campaign of economic warfare that undermined the French State and destroyed the wealth of a major area of France. The final gloss on the campaign was the victory and the capture of the French King. The story is brought to life by being filmed on location and reinforced with re-enactment footage and expert analysis.