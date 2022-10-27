100 Yen Love

Not Available

Slacker Ichiko gets into a fight with her younger sister and begins to live on her own, working the late shift at a 100 yen shop. On her way home, she passes a gym and meets middle-aged boxer Kano who trains there in silence... An adaptation of a screenplay that won the Shunan Film Festival's inaugural Yusaku Matsuda Grand Prize. Director Masaharu Take powerfully depicts human frailty and a woman's attempt to salvage her dreary life. Sakura Ando gives a fully-committed performance in the lead role, with a dynamic supporting cast in her corner including co-star Hirofumi Arai. Rock band CreepHyp provides the theme song.