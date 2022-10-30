1000 Abaddalu

Not Available

Satya (Sairam Shankar) comes from a well to do family and he chances upon Sathya (Esther) and falls for her at first sight. But the problem is, Sathya is already engaged to another person (Sameer Reddy). Still, Satya doesn’t give up and he cooks up few situations to get close to her. Finally, Sathya falls for Satya and she breaks her engagement to get married. However, the lies that Satya cooked to get her get discovered and both take a divorce. What happens after that forms the rest of the story.