What do you really want? What if you could do whatever you always wanted to do for 1000 days? Katerina, young mother of little Emma, dreams of working as an actress again, like she already did before Emma was born. Her husband Holger doesn ́t show much understanding for her wishes. After a heavy argument, Katerina decides, that from now on, she would start doing only what she really wanted to for 1000 days …