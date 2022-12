Not Available

Lukas and Adam are best friends and roommates on the Hamburger Kiez. Lukas, single-minded, clever and creative, is well on the way to making a career in an advertising agency. Adam, a charming hothead, tries in vain to gain a foothold in the Hamburg film industry. He still holds on to their shared childhood dream, one day to found a film production with Lukas. Lukas, on the other hand, prefers to avoid professional collaboration with his chaotic friend.