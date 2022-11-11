Not Available

1000 Smiles Per Hour. 1000 Smiles on a stage in front of an audience that uses you as a mirror, as a chance to look at themselves, into themselves. Into their deepest desires and fears. Into their humanity. But what about yourself? Who are you? You walk the streets towards a destination we do not know. You meet a woman whose relationship to you is unclear. You remain a ghost, who needs to wash off make-up, a mask, a second personality which you squeeze yourself into for a couple of hours every day. You're the one who smiles for us, who shows us who we are and who disappears in the shadow of ourselves.