10000 Maniacs: MTV Unplugged

MTV Unplugged is a 1993 live album by 10,000 Maniacs. The music was recorded for the MTV Unplugged series and it was also the last album by the band featuring Natalie Merchant as vocalist. In addition to the songs released on this album, four takes of "How You've Grown" were recorded, second takes of "Because the Night" and "Gold Rush Brides", a brief take of "Puff the Magic Dragon" and three other songs which featured singer David Byrne as a guest: "Let The Mystery Be" (two takes, one of which was released as a B-Side to "Few and Far Between" and on Campfire Songs: The Popular, Obscure and Unknown Recordings), "Jolene", and "Dallas". In 1994, it reached 13 on the Billboard 200.