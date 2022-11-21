10,000 Maniacs Time Capsule

Not Available

Time Capsule captures the incredible musical and visual creativity of 10,000 Maniacs. Every stage of the band's remarkable career is represented, from rare early performance footage through hit videos such as "Like the Weather" and "Trouble Me." The DVD also includes three videos not featured in the original release: "These Are Days," "Candy Everybody Wants" and "Because The Night" from the band's triumphant MTV Unplugged. Time Capsule is the definitive history of 10,000 Maniacs and a potent reminder of the band's artistry and vision. In the words of the band's classic song, "these are days you'll remember..."