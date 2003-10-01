101 Dalmatians II: Patch's London Adventure

2003

A direct-to-video sequel Roger, Anita and their canine clan are packing for the big move to Dalmatian Plantation, a home in the country with plenty of room for the 101 pups and far from the clutches of Cruella DeVil. The feistiest pup, Patch, feels lost in a sea of spots and longs to be a one-of-a-kind wonderdog like his TV hero,.