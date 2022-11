Not Available

The 125 tries, presented by Clive Rowlands and Robert Jones, are split into ten categories ranging from 'Flying 15s' to 'Halfback Heroes', and also include 'Gareth's Glory', a section dedicated to the greatest tries scored by Wales' most famous son, the mighty Gareth Edwards. The film includes all the great scores from the likes of Ieuan Evans, Gareth Thomas, Shane Williams and the amazing Graham Price, who produced an amazing solo effort from his own 22.