101 Reasons Not to be a Pro Wrestler is by far the most talked about pro wrestling movie since Beyond the Mat. Wrestling fans always want to know what pro wrestler really think about being fired, being held down, the creative process,ribs, mixed martial arts, setting up a match, backyard wrestling, forming a union, the monopoly of the pro wrestling industry, drugs and Vince McMahon. 101 Reasons Not to be a Pro Wrestler is a 3 hour long documentary filled with the biggest names in pro wrestling today such as New Jack, Vampiro, Diamond Dallas Page, Tylene Buck, Predator from Zero-One and MMA fame,Joanie Laurer (formerly known as Chyna), Psichosis, Nozawa, Babi Slymm,Sean O'Haire,Fatu (formerly known as Rikishi), Konnan and more... Much of what the wrestlers have to say is shocking and surprising, so get ready to hear the truth about the pro wrestling industry directly from some of the biggest names in the wrestling industry today.