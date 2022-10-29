1050 Toronto

Not Available

In the summer of 2012 nine lamp workers from the US where asked to participate in the first international flame off in Toronto Canada. This film follows the journey of a team of three as they travel from across the country to participate in this first time event. If they aim too high they will crash and burn with in the limited time of the contest, if they play it too safe they have no chance of victory. To this group of artists, its about showing the world what commitment and passion for their art it’s all about.