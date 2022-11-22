106 River Road

Not Available

In this short film shot in 2011 from the on-going series "The Addresses", filmmaker Josh Weissbach reads aloud from the court docket of a domestic dispute case over footage of the residence in question. As Weissbach reads dryly from the document, including all punctuation and identifying information, the details of the case are revealed. The narrative, the narrator, and the film of the house itself become over exposed as Weissbach continues to read. The house becomes more obscured and the footage more frantic as the relationship between film and filmmaker is clarified.