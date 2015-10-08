108 Rois-Démons

2015

Empire of China. 12th century. The King Demons terrorize the land. To defeat these monsters, one needs the courage of a hundred tigers, the strength of a thousand buffalo, the cunning of as many snakes... and have the luck of the devil. All young Prince Duan has are fanciful illusions and stoutness. All Zhang-the-Perfect has is his monk's staff and a bunch of incomprehensible proverbs. All the little beggar Pei Pei has is the gift of the gab and a large appetite. But, most of all, Prince Duan, the old monk and the little beggar girl didn't know that it is impossible to defeat the King Demons. So they did it!