10cc and Godley & Creme: Greatest Hits and More

A fascinating insight into the music and videos of talented duo Godley and Creme and 10cc. Greatest Hits and More culminates with Godley and Creme's unique History Mix, a 17 minutes visual anthology of their music and award winning videos for various artists, climaxing with their own hit video Cry. Good Morning Judge An Englishman In New York I'm Mandy Fly Me The Wall Street Shuffle (Live) Wedding Bells The Things We Do For Love Dreadlock Holiday Feel The Love Golden Boy I'm Not In Love (Live) History Mix (Includes Cry)