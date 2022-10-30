Not Available

About 111 Girls is a satirical road movie about a pompous but empathetic government bureaucrat sent by the president himself to investigate the case of 111 young women threatening to jump off a cliff together in the tiny far-off corner of Iranian Kurdistan. Due to wars, bad economy and politics, there seem to be no perspective husbands around, and these young women are protesting the conditions that have left them spinsters. The bureaucrat, accompanied by an assistant and a little boy who seems to be both guide and interpreter leads the search to find the women.