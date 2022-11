Not Available

Sora Ando (Ryousuke Ikeoka) plays soccer for his high school. He decides to quit the sport and focus on studying. Before his last soccer game, Shiki Wakamiya, a national female soccer team player, appears in front of him. She gives him some advice. After his final game, Sora Ando hears of Shiki Wakamiya’s death and her past. He decides to play soccer again and his attitude influences those around him.