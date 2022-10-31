11eyes: Momoiro Genmutan

Not Available

Extra Blu-ray/DVD Episode 13 included on vol. 7. In this special episode, Kakeru and the team enter a "Pink Night" instead of red. The "Black Knights" are now "Pink Ero-Rangers" and Lisolette is a bondage driver. The team's powers are also warped with an erotic twist. Kakeru can see through clothes, Yuka can change the boys into girls, Misuzu's swords are vibrators, Kukuri can speak, but only says and draws profanities, Yukiko becomes sexually excited when she takes off her glasses, and Takahisa shoots a small spout of water from his finger. This episode is merely a parody and is in no way related to the original storyline.