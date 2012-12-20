12-12-12 The Concert for Sandy Relief

2012

“12-12-12” was a fundraising concert to aid the victims of Hurricane Sandy, it took place on December 12, 2012 at Madison Square Garden. The concert featured Bon Jovi, Eric Clapton, Dave Grohl, Billy Joel, Alicia Keys, Chris Martin, The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band, Eddie Vedder, Roger Waters, Kanye West, The Who, Paul McCartney as well as other artists.