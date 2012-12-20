2012

12-12-12 The Concert for Sandy Relief

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 11th, 2012

Studio

The Weinstein Company

“12-12-12” was a fundraising concert to aid the victims of Hurricane Sandy, it took place on December 12, 2012 at Madison Square Garden. The concert featured Bon Jovi, Eric Clapton, Dave Grohl, Billy Joel, Alicia Keys, Chris Martin, The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band, Eddie Vedder, Roger Waters, Kanye West, The Who, Paul McCartney as well as other artists.

Cast

Eric ClaptonHimself
Billy JoelHimself
Alicia KeysHerself
Bruce SpringsteenHimself
Roger WatersHimself
Paul McCartneyHimself

