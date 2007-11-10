2007

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 10th, 2007

Studio

venezia 64

A loose remake of “12 Angry Men”, “12” is set in contemporary Moscow where 12 very different men must unanimously decide the fate of a young Chechen accused of murdering his step-father, a Russian army officer. Consigned to a makeshift jury room in a school gymnasium, one by one each man takes center stage to confront, connect, and confess while the accused awaits a verdict and revisits his heartbreaking journey through war in flashbacks.

Cast

Nikita MikhalkovJuror #2
Sergey GarmashJuror #3
Valentin GaftJuror #4
Aleksey PetrenkoJuror #5
Yuriy StoyanovJuror #6
Sergey GazarovJuror #7

