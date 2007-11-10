A loose remake of “12 Angry Men”, “12” is set in contemporary Moscow where 12 very different men must unanimously decide the fate of a young Chechen accused of murdering his step-father, a Russian army officer. Consigned to a makeshift jury room in a school gymnasium, one by one each man takes center stage to confront, connect, and confess while the accused awaits a verdict and revisits his heartbreaking journey through war in flashbacks.
|Nikita Mikhalkov
|Juror #2
|Sergey Garmash
|Juror #3
|Valentin Gaft
|Juror #4
|Aleksey Petrenko
|Juror #5
|Yuriy Stoyanov
|Juror #6
|Sergey Gazarov
|Juror #7
