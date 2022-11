Not Available

Quite and mysterious, Xin Seha is an emerging indie musician in South Korea. While his band gradually gets attention from the public, Xin goes through an ordeal: his mother is sick. Xin, however, bravely looks at his pain and expresses his feeling through his voice. 12 HAGO 24 portrays Xin Seha and his surrounding people, and shows how they grow together as artists and human beings. (DocLisboa)