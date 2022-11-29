Not Available

Childhood best friends Amy (Annie Newton) and Steve (Drew Petriello) return home from their first semester of college for what they hope will be a relaxed winter break. However, when a night of heavy drinking blurs the boundaries of their friendship, Amy and Steve find themselves dealing with a most unexpected holiday surprise: an unplanned pregnancy. Over the course of twelve distinct days, these two friends must deal with their unwanted Christmas miracle, all while navigating turbulent reunions, unspoken romances, and a New Year’s Eve party gone way off the rails. Featuring a soundtrack of reimagined Christmas classics, 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS shows that for better or for worse, there's no place like home for the holidays!