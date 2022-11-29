Not Available

12 Days of Christmas

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Yuletide Joy Productions

Childhood best friends Amy (Annie Newton) and Steve (Drew Petriello) return home from their first semester of college for what they hope will be a relaxed winter break. However, when a night of heavy drinking blurs the boundaries of their friendship, Amy and Steve find themselves dealing with a most unexpected holiday surprise: an unplanned pregnancy. Over the course of twelve distinct days, these two friends must deal with their unwanted Christmas miracle, all while navigating turbulent reunions, unspoken romances, and a New Year’s Eve party gone way off the rails. Featuring a soundtrack of reimagined Christmas classics, 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS shows that for better or for worse, there's no place like home for the holidays!

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images