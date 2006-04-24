2006

12 Days of Terror

  • Drama
  • Horror

April 24th, 2006

Discovery Channel

July of 1916 was a time of record heat, a polio epidemic, and a World War in Europe. But beachgoers in New Jersey are threatened by a even greater terror: a shark that has suddenly developed a taste for human flesh. Starting July 1st and lasting over a period of 12 days, the unidentified shark kills four people and seriously injures a fifth before the attacks stop, and threatens New Jersey's thriving tourist industry. Based on true events, and one of the inspirations behind Peter Benchley's Jaws.

Mark DexterStanley
Jenna HarrisonAlice
John Rhys-DaviesCaptain
Jamie BartlettMichael Schleisser
Adrian GalleyEngel
Patrick LysterMayor Perillo

