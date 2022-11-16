12 Deep Red Nights: Chapter 1 십이야: 깊고 붉은 열두 개의 밤 Chapter 1

Not Available

1. 'Driver' Told by an attractive female customer that he'll receive a lot of money if he kills her, chauffeur In-sik decides to take her up on the offer... 2. '11:55 PM' Translator Young-ran, working overtime alone at his publication office, is about to call it a night-but at 11:55 PM, somebody buzzes.... 3. 'atmosFEAR' High-end audio equipment in hand, sound designer Kwanghyun heads to the park at night to record the ambiance. Through his headphones, however, he hears something entirely different. 4. 'The Secret Night' Young female employee Youngmin, given incentive to steal sensitive company information, sneaks into the office at night. Everything goes according to plan-but on her way out, she runs into fellow coworker Hayoon, who won't seem to let her leave. Slowly, their long-suppressed inner feelings start to come out...