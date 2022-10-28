12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue

Not Available

The dogs of Doverville are in trouble again... but Emma O'Conner (Danielle Chuchran) is back to save them in a song-filled, seasonal extravaganza. Mean-spirited mogul Finneas James (Sean Patrick Flanery) plots to shut down the local puppy orphanage, unless Emma can come up with the money to save it. With the help of some friends, she races against time to put together a musical holiday event that just might save the day. Don't miss the new chapter in this heartwarming saga.