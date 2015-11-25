2015

12 Gifts of Christmas

  • Family
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 25th, 2015

Studio

Not Available

When Anna Parisi, an unemployed fine arts painter, is unable to make ends meet, she is hired to become a personal Christmas shopper for Marc, an uptight corporate exec. As they begin working together, Marc learns that Christmas giving has less to do with the amount of money spent and more to do with the importance of the gift, while Anna discovers she might find success as an artist in a way she never expected. The best gift of all of course is the love they discover with one another.

Cast

Katrina LawAnna Parisi
Donna MillsJoyce Rehnquist
Aaron O'ConnellMarc Rehnquist
Melanie NelsonMarie

View Full Cast >

Images