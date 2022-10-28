12 Ordinary Men

Not Available

Twelve men were touched by God in a way no one else had previously experienced. In their quest to spread the Gospel message, the Apostles would witness unimaginable miracles and endure unspeakable cruelty. Yet despite overwhelming forces aligned against them, they would change the course of history in a single lifetime. "Twelve Ordinary Men" features interviews with leading scholars, exciting recreations, and authentic Holy Land footage in an investigation that dares to look beyond the peaceful image of saints in stained-glass windows to reveal the true and stirring stories of Jesus' closest followers.