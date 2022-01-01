12 - TNA Final Resolution 2012

Not Available

From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia. Final Resolution (2012) was a professional wrestling pay-per-view event produced by Total Nonstop Action Wrestling that was held on December 9, 2012 at the Impact Wrestling Zone in Orlando, Florida. It was the ninth annual Final Resolution event. MAIN EVENT: WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP - Bobby Roode vs. "The Charismatic Enigma" Jeff Hardy (c) | ONE FINAL TIME - Christopher Daniels vs. "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles | Bully Ray VS. Austin Aries | Aces & Eights VS. Kurt Angle, Samoa Joe, Garett Bischoff & Wes Brisco | WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP - Matt Morgan & Joey Ryan vs. Chavo Guerrero & Hernandez (c) | X DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP - Kenny King vs. Rob Van Dam (c) | KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP - Mickie James vs. Tara (c)