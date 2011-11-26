12 Wishes of Christmas

2011

A woman whose dog was taken by her landlord follows her life coach's instructions to make 12 wishes for a better future, and watches in surprise as each of those wishes comes true in this Christmas fantasy for the entire family. Laura was already down in the dumps when her strict landlord took away her beloved four-legged friend. Encouraged by her best friend to seek the help of a life coach, Laura begrudgingly takes the leap. Later, as Laura follows instructions to make 12 wishes for a better life, her deepest desires become reality. But every wish has its consequences, and with Christmas fast approaching Laura must now figure out a means of getting her dog back, and her life on track in time for the holidays.