120 Days of Anal

Not Available

Before The French revolution came along and spoiled their fun, the rich aristocrats spent most of their time indulging in the pleasures of the flesh- on a grand scale. Huge Banquets would be laid out for the so-called “ladies and gentlemen” of the court- with the main course being an orgy of unbridled debauchery. Shot entirely on film by Europe’s acclaimed director Joe D’Amato, 120 Days of Sodom, is a lavish period production that lives up to its portrayal of the “beautiful people” and their pursuit of pleasure in every possible form. Shot on location in Europe with an all-star cast from America and abroad, this beautiful, sensual, and provocative film celebrates the art of making love- with a decidedly kinky twist.