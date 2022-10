Not Available

Ian Bonar is Stevie, a wannabe musician whose look is a hybrid of Jarvis Cocker and early Elvis Costello. Working with his drummer pal Neil (Matthew Baynton) in a call centre, they dream of breaking into the indie music scene. To do this they require additional band members. Step forward the driven (and drinking) guitarist Billy (Kieran Bew) and slightly scatty bassist Emily (Lyndsey Marshal), who has a sideline in making sculpture from hair.