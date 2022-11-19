12.511, Case Rosendo Radilla: An Open Wound from the Dirty War in Mexico

Not Available

In 1974, Rosendo Radilla Pacheco disappeared at a military checkpoint in Mexico. As a prominent activist and mayor, Rosendo fought for health and education in Atoyac, in the state of Guerrero - a region historically plagued by hardship and neglected by Mexico's federal authorities. Decades later, his unresolved case reached international courts, as an example of the government's activities during the 'Dirty War' - a period when the authoritarian regimes of the 1960's and 1970's employed violent military tactics to crush opposition movements. Now Mexico faces international charges of crimes against humanity. This film tells the story of Pacheco's daughter, Tita Radilla and that of many other families. They show us how seeking truth in the past strengthens justice in the future.