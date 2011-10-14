2011

Another Film4 FrightFest Glasgow favourite, the China Brothers’ CRAWL is a thrilling cinematic work crafted with dark nuance and graceful skill. A twisty homage to film noir, Alfred Hitchcock and the Coen brothers it’s a master class in white-knuckle suspense brimming with the promise of great things to come for debut director Paul China and star Georgina Haig. Claustrophobic heat and brooding tension seep from the screen in this character-driven hi-tone chiller set in an unknown rural town. Seedy bar owner Slim Walding hires a mysterious Croatian hit man to murder a local garage owner over a shady business deal gone bad. The crime is indeed carried out by the stone-faced stranger but a planned double-crossing backfires and innocent waitress Marilyn Burns finds herself caught up in the fall-out as the Croatian psychopath takes her hostage in her own home. Slow-burning terror so nail-bitingly tense, expect your skin to CRAWL.