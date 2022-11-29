Not Available

The documentary 128 Keratea: a true story, captures the titanic efforts of the residents of a small rural town to repeal a political decision that imposed the creation of a huge landfill site in a forest area of outstanding natural beauty within an archaeological site. For 128 days, namely the time period that the violent confrontation between the residents of Lavrion Peninsula and the central government lasted, the camera of the creators of the documentary was next to the two warring sides and realistically captured the extreme conflict that emerged within a conservative society, where the dangerous escalation of violence triggered global interest. Some of the participants share today their stories for the bloody events, but also for the open wounds left on the psyche of the local community.