12th Cavalry Division

Several days after the final victory of Serbia over Bulgaria in the Second Balkan War, according to the military report of the 24th July 1913, the cameramen of the producer Djoka Bogdanovic made seven cinematographic pictures of the Serbian Calvary Division, which set up the camp in the vicinity of Presevo. The commander of the Cavalry Division, Prince Arsenije – Arsen Karadjordjevic was filmed along with the camp of the Cavalry Division Artillery, the camp of the I Calvary Brigade, Calvary Division ready to move, concentration and preparation of the division for the attack, onrush of the Calvary Division and practice drills of fighting in combined military units.