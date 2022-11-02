13 Gantry Row

Not Available

When newlyweds Peter and Julie purchase an old house with plans to renovate it, they begin to discover the strangest things. First, they find one of the living room walls covered with iron plates that reveal an expanding sepia stain. Afterwards, they realize that the stain is beginning to take the shape of a man climbing from the darkness under the house. Whenever they paint over the stain, it reappears. The evil events that took place in the house 100 years prior, are becoming the cause of strange occurrences. Soon, the couple is directly threatened by the evil history of their home.