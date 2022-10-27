13 Rue Madeleine

Bob Sharkey, an instructor of would-be spies for the Allied Office of Strategic Services, becomes suspicious of one of the latest batch of students, Bill O'Connell, who is too good at espionage. His boss, Charles Gibson confirms that O'Connell is really a top German agent, but tells Sharkey to pass him, as they intend to feed the mole false information about the impending D-Day invasion.
|James Cagney
|Robert Emmett 'Bob' Sharkey
|Annabella
|Suzanne de Beaumont
|Richard Conte
|William H. 'Bill' O'Connell
|Walter Abel
|Charles Gibson
|Melville Cooper
|Pappy Simpson
|Sam Jaffe
|Mayor Galimard
View Full Cast >